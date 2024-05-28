FC Nordsjaelland coach Johannes Hoff Thorup is in Norfolk ahead of taking charge at Norwich City, according to the BBC.

Norwich have been on the lookout for a new manager after sacking David Wagner following a 4-0 playoff semi-final defeat against Leeds United.

Nordsjaelland’s 35-year-old manager Thorup has emerged as the favourite with a deal already being agreed upon between the two involved clubs.

Norwich are also set to pay the Danish club a figure £570,000 in compensation for their manager.

Thorup is now in Norfolk and travelled to England on Monday to finalise the move.

Official confirmation is set to be made by Norwich later this week.

After missing out on a Premier League spot this season Norwich will hope that the young manager will guide them to success next year.

Thorup managed Nordsjaelland in Europe last season where his team finished third in Group H of the Europa Conference League.