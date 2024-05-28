Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for Emerson Royal is still beyond AC Milan’s budget for the moment ahead of the summer transfer window.

Royal has been a bit part player under Ange Postecoglou this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham.

AC Milan have emerged as a potential destination for the wing-back in the approaching transfer window.

His agent was in Italy on Monday to hold talks with the Rossoneri over a potential move to the San Siro for Royal.

However, according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), AC Milan are wary of Spurs’ asking price for Royal.

The north London club are open to selling Royal this summer and are prepared to listen to offers for him.

But Tottenham have slapped a €30m asking price on the defender, which is beyond AC Milan’s means ahead of the transfer window.

Royal is still a target for AC Milan but the club are also looking at potential alternatives this summer.