Atalanta have declared Liverpool and Newcastle United target Ederson to be ‘untransferable’ in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta following an impressive season where he starred in a Europa League-winning team.

The Brazilian has attracted the prying eyes of several clubs in England, including Liverpool and Newcastle.

The two Premier League clubs are considering making a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Brazilian has been deemed ‘untransferable’ this summer by the Bergamo outfit.

Atalanta do not want to break up their impressive team despite having the tag of a selling club.

They are only looking to lose one midfielder this summer and that is likely to be Teun Koopmeiners.

For the moment, Atalanta do not have an asking price in mind for Ederson as they do not want to sell him.

The Italian club are not sure that they will be able to find a replacement of similar qualities for an adequate price this summer.