Celtic and Anderlecht will miss out on goalkeeping target Koen Casteels as he is Saudi Arabia bound.

The Belgian shot-stopper is leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg when his contract expires this summer.

Casteels has drawn interest from both Celtic and Anderlecht, with both clubs keen on landing him on a free transfer.

Anderlecht appeared to have an advantage as Casteels’ family live in Belgium, but Celtic being able to offer Champions League football was also considered a lure.

However, neither side will be the 31-year-old’s new home.

Casteels is heading for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, according to Belgian daily HLN, and will sign for Al-Qadsiah.

The ambitious Saudi club had Robbie Fowler at the helm for a short stint at the start of the season, but sacked him to make way for Spaniard Michel.

Al-Qadsiah won promotion from the second tier in Saudi Arabia this season and will be in the Saudi Pro League next term.

Neither Anderlecht nor Celtic are likely able to compete financially with the proposal the Saudis have made to Casteels.

Al-Qadsiah are owned by Saudi Arabia’s national oil and gas company.