Fenerbahce have sent an official offer to outgoing Liverpool defender Joel Matip after failing to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid over Caglar Soyuncu.

Changes are taking place at Anfield this summer and Matip is one of those to leave as his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Fenerbahce previously asked for medical information on the defender but then did not follow up with their interest.

Now though following Leonardo Bonucci’s retirement and complexities rising from the Soyuncu deal, they have turned their attention back to Matip.

In fact, according to Turkish daily Aksam (via A Spor), Fenerbahce have sent in an official offer to the player.

The Turkish club will not be the only ones in line though with clubs from Italy also showing interest.

Serie A sides Lazio and Roma have already explored the opportunity to sign Matip on a free transfer.

Fenerbahce though are confident that they can prevail and take Matip to Istanbul to continue his career.