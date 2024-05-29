Rangers are set to lose out on the signing of centre-back Jose Cordoba who is on the verge of joining Norwich City this summer.

The 22-year-old defender has been closely tracked by both Norwich and Rangers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cordoba was expected to move to Rangers with suggestions that the deal between the Gers and Levski Sofa was in place.

However, the move got delayed because the defender developed doubts about moving to Ibrox in the summer transfer window.

Rangers were still expected to sign him, but according to French magazine France Football, Cordoba is on his way to Norfolk at this stage.

The defender has been unsure about moving to Rangers and it has been claimed that he is set to join Norwich.

The Panama international has been a key target for Norwich and they are set to beat Rangers to his signature.

Rangers will now look for other options as Philippe Clement pushes for major reinforcements for his squad.