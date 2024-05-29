Real Sociedad are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Aston Villa target Carlos Soler as they seek to secure him this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder is a product of the Valencia academy and joined PSG in the summer of 2022.

Soler played a bit-part role in the recently concluded season for the French giants and he is attracting interest from outside of France.

Premier League outfit Aston Villa are keen on signing Soler in the upcoming window, as Unai Emery values his versatility.

It is suggested that Aston Villa have been trying to convince the player to move to the Premier League in the summer.

Spanish outfit Real Sociedad are also admirers of Soler’s talents and they want to take him back to Spain.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Real Sociedad are wasting no time and are now in talks with PSG.

Real Sociedad want to act quickly and make sure they win the race for the PSG man.

Soler has a contract with PSG that will expire in June 2027, but the club are ready to let him leave this summer if that is his wish.