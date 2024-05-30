Fortuna Dusseldorf could trigger the buy option in the loan of Norwich City star Christos Tzolis and then sell him for a profit.

The German club’s bosses are currently considering what to do about the Greek attacker who has spent the season on loan at the club.

Tzolis was a sensation as Dusseldorf narrowly missed out on winning promotion to the Bundesliga, going down to a playoff defeat over two legs against Bochum.

They have until Friday to trigger a purchase option of €3.5m to keep Tzolis, but doing that has become complex after missing out on promotion.

The club are now looking at a range of scenarios and one of them, according to German daily Bild, could be to trigger the clause but then sell Tzolis.

His performances for Dusseldorf have not gone unnoticed and sides in the Bundesliga and elsewhere are interested.

If Dusseldorf pay €3.5m for Tzolis and then instantly look to sell him, they could make a good profit and boost their own transfer funds.

The attacker though was a key man in the club’s attack this season and Dusseldorf would like to be able to keep hold of him if possible.

Tzolis netted 22 times in just 30 2. Bundesliga games.