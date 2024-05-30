Serie A giants Napoli are wary of the wage demands of Aston Villa defensive target Mario Hermoso, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 28-year-old defender will be a free agent when his contract with Atletico Madrid expires at the end of next month.

The centre-back has been on the radar of Aston Villa, who have been pushing to take him to the Premier League this season and have been claimed to be on the cusp of an agreement.

Napoli have been keeping tabs on Hermoso and he is one of their top targets as the club look to sign two centre-backs this summer.

According to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Tutto Mercato), Napoli are worried about financial demands made by his agents during talks.

His wage demands have emerged as an obstacle with Napoli now considering their options this summer.

With Hermoso being available on a free transfer, his agents are looking to get the best deal possible for the centre-back.

Whether that has so far stopped a move to Aston Villa from happening is unclear, but Hermoso is an attractive prospect for a number of clubs due to his contractual status.