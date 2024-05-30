Tottenham Hotspur are keen to hold on to Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur and would only consider selling either of the midfield pair if they receive a massive offer on their table, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants to continue to reshape his squad over the approaching window and players will leave to balance the books.

Tottenham are looking to sell several of their players such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, Bryan Gil, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Japhet Tanganga.

They are also open to offers for Richarlison, who is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, it has been claimed that Bissouma and Bentancur are two players they do not want to sell.

The Tottenham boss believes the midfield pair are going to be a crucial part of the club’s future.

However, their stance could change if they receive a massive offer for either of the two midfielders.

The north London club are looking at a major squad overhaul this summer but Bissouma and Bentancur are two players they want to keep.