Wolves ‘could join’ the race for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who is also attracting interest from AC Milan and Monaco, according to the BBC.

Broja had an unsuccessful loan spell at Fulham in the just-concluded Premier League and is scheduled to return to Chelsea this summer.

Fulham paid a £4m penalty fee for not starting the Chelsea striker in ten or more matches during the season.

Chelsea want to sell the striker before the end of next month as they look to adhere to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

AC Milan and Monaco have their eyes on him but it has been claimed that Wolves are also interested in Broja.

The Black Country club are in the market for a striker and ‘could join’ the chase for Broja.

Chelsea wanted somewhere around £50m for the striker in January before loaning him out to Fulham.

However, they are now prepared to accept somewhere between £25m and £30m in order to sell the Albanian in the summer transfer window.