Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has insisted that the club are not planning to sell Aston Villa target Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The French midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants to reunite with Guendouzi at Villa Park following their association at Arsenal previously.

There are suggestions that Lazio are open to selling him as the midfielder does not fit the two-man midfield that coach Igor Tudor favours.

However, Fabiani claimed that Guendouzi will not be sold and insisted that Tudor was aware that the midfielder is a fan favourite at Lazio when he took charge of the team earlier this year.

The Lazio sporting director stressed that the club do not want to break up the team by selling key players from the squad.

Fabiani said on Lazio Style Radio (via Tutto Mercato): “He is a Lazio player and will remain at Lazio.

“When we signed Tudor, he knew perfectly well that Guendouzi had become a fan favourite.

“It is not crossing our minds to dismantle the team and give away important players.”

Guendouzi has experience of playing in the Premier League and Aston Villa will be watching closely to see if Lazio’s stance changes.