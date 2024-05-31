Everton midfield target Kalvin Phillips has been offered to Serie A giants Roma ahead of the summer transfer window.

Phillips had a dreadful loan spell at West Ham and the Hammers are unlikely to try and re-sign him this summer, especially with David Moyes having left.

The midfielder has no future at Manchester City and his representatives are trying to find a new club for the England star.

Everton are reportedly interested in getting their hands on the Manchester City midfielder on a season-long loan.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agents are also trying to shop him around in Italy.

It has been claimed Roma have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old midfielder this summer.

Roma boss Daniel De Rossi is keen to add midfield reinforcements and Phillips has been presented to the club as an opportunity.

However, new Roma sporting director Florent Ghisofli is not convinced about signing the midfielder this summer.

He does not believe Phillips can reach his previous levels due to his recent injuries and lack of game time.

Roma will not rival Everton for Phillips’ signature as things stand.