West Ham United are waiting for Palmeiras to push forward the negotiations after opening talks for the signature of 18-year-old winger Luis Guilherme.

The teenage winger has emerged as a big target for West Ham who are pushing hard to secure his signature this summer.

The Hammers have opened talks with Palmeiras to try and get a deal done to take him to the London Stadium in the next window.

West Ham are prepared to offer a deal worth more than €30m to sign Guilherme as part of the club’s transfer strategy this summer.

The Premier League club have played their opening gambit and according to Brazilian outlet Nosso Palestra, they are now waiting for Palmeiras to take the next step in talks.

The Hammers are now hoping to see Palmeiras take the negotiations forward in their discussions for the winger’s transfer.

West Ham have already held talks with Guilherme and his entourage and they have been left impressed with what they have heard from the Hammers.

The Brazilian is keen on the move and is now waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement between themselves.