Djurgarden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has admitted it is ‘cool’ to see that Wolves are showing an interest in signing him.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is on Wolves list as they look at bringing in another shot-stopper this summer.

Djurgarden have slapped a £3m price tag on Zetterstrom and Wolves have established initial contacts with the players representatives regarding a potential move.

Zetterstrom insists that he is not thinking about the transfer fee Djurgarden want for him and believes that the price tag is just speculation.

The Swedish goalkeeper is trying to stay focused and continue his development at Djurgarden.

“I saw it quickly, but it is speculation and not something I attach much importance to”, Zetterstrom told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

“So no, it’s not something I think about so much, but the important thing is that I continue to develop day in and day out here in Djurgarden.

“I’m not very familiar with the market and what players go for, but it would be cool in that case [if that was the price]”

Zetterstrom admits ‘it is cool’ to draw attention from a Premier League side like Wolves, but he insists that he knows very little about what is going on in the background.

“Of course it is cool to have such a big club from a big league [showing interest]”, he added.

“To be honest, I know so little myself and don’t feel that what happens around me is the most important thing, but yes, of course it is cool.”

It remains to be seen whether Wolves will agree to meet Djurgarden’s asking price to bring Zetterstrom to Molineux this summer.