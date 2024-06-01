Liverpool target Mats Wieffer is in ‘ongoing talks’ with interested Premier League clubs after deciding he wants to leave Feyenoord this summer.

Wieffer is a key man at Feyenoord and played a big role in the club winning the Eredivisie title last season and then scooping up the Dutch Cup this term.

The defensive midfielder is a favourite of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and has been linked with a possible switch to Anfield this summer.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Wieffer is holding ‘ongoing talks with some Premier League clubs’.

He is also speaking to an interested Italian team.

Atletico Madrid have been keen to take the Dutchman to Spain, but it is suggested they are not the most likely option for the player at present.

Wieffer has decided that he wants to move on from Feyenoord this summer to take the next step in his career.

The Dutch giants have the 24-year-old under contract until the summer of 2027 and losing his services would be another blow after seeing Slot and several coaches head to Liverpool.