Bayern Munich are keen to keep hold of Rene Maric, who is the subject of interest from Sunderland.

Sunderland were hoping to appoint Will Still as their new boss, but the 31-year-old appears set to take over at French top flight side Lens.

The Black Cats are looking to react quickly to the disappointment and are interested in Bayern Munich Under-19s coach Maric.

Maric could be tempted by the prospect of becoming a manager in the Championship, but Bayern Munich would like to keep him, according to German outlet FCBInside.

The Bavarians rate Maric highly and are in the process of promoting him to work with first team boss Vincent Kompany.

Bayern Munich have not yet secured Maric on a new deal though and his contract runs out at the end of July.

Maric is valued by Bayern Munich for his tactical knowledge and excellent work with youngsters.

He gets on well with new boss Kompany and Bayern Munich will be hoping they can hold on to him.