Sunderland feel they effectively lost out on Will Still when French side Lens accelerated their interest in him this week, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats have been working hard on tempting Still to take over at the Stadium of Light and last week had an agreement in principle with the 31-year-old.

Still was Sunderland’s top managerial target and even earlier this week was claimed to be still in the mix to take over.

The young manager though now looks set for French side Lens and it is suggested that Sunderland feel when the Ligue 1 outfit accelerated their interest the situation changed.

Still went cold on the prospect of heading to take over at the Black Cats and started to favour Lens.

Sunderland believed their patient pursuit of Still would come good, however they now look to have been left disappointed.

Lens are increasingly tipped to hand Still the job to replace Franck Haise, who is expected to take charge at Nice.

Sunderland will quickly look to now assess their options with still no manager in place ahead of a crucial summer and the start of a new season.