Newcastle United and Manchester United target Tosin Adarabioyo has been booked in for a medical at Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Adarabioyo is leaving Fulham when his contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of June.

The centre-back has been the subject of serious interest from Newcastle and Manchester United, with the Magpies putting a lucrative offer on the table to attempt to sway the player.

A late move by Chelsea though now sees Adarabioyo bound for Stamford Bridge and he has agreed terms with the Blues.

Chelsea are moving quickly and Adarabioyo will now undergo a medical with the club next week.

The Blues want to get the capture over the line after the defender accepted their offer.

Given his contractual situation, Adarabioyo was keen to take his time over choosing his next club.

He is expected to be the first signing Chelsea make under their incoming boss Enzo Maresca.