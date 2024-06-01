There is no confirmation of Newcastle United moving to increase their offer to Tosin Adarabioyo, as the player jets back to England to join Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

Adarabioyo, who is leaving Fulham when his contract expires at the end of June, has emerged as a key target for Newcastle.

The Magpies appreciate his free agent status as they try to stay within PSR rules and had put a contract offer on the table for him.

Adarabioyo though is snubbing Newcastle in order to move to Chelsea and has agreed terms with the Blues.

He is now flying back to England within the next 24 hours and will be put through a medical by Chelsea next week.

It has been suggested Newcastle could improve their offer to Adarabioyo in response, but there is no confirmation of the Magpies moving to do that.

Even if Newcastle did at the eleventh hour improve their proposal then it would be unlikely to succeed as Adarabioyo appears to have his heart set on Chelsea.

Landing Adarabioyo on a free transfer will also help Chelsea as they look to engage in smart player trading to keep within PSR rules.