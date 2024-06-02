Liverpool’s steep asking price for defender Sepp van den Berg is one that Wolfsburg ‘might be able’ to afford.

Van den Berg spent the season on loan in the Bundesliga at Mainz, who were hopeful of keeping him.

That hope has been scuppered by Liverpool, who have put a huge £20m asking price on the Dutchman’s head.

Van den Berg does not agree with Liverpool’s valuation and feels it could hinder his career progression.

He does have interest from the Bundesliga, where he would like to stay, but the price is an issue.

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, it is a sum which Wolfsburg ‘might be able’ to afford paying.

Whether the Wolves believe that Van den Berg is worth a £20m transfer fee remains to be seen though.

Van den Berg played in both Mainz’s Bundesliga meetings with Wolfsburg this season and even scored in a final day 3-1 win over the Wolves.