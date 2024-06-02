It is unclear if Liverpool ‘will even be allowed to sell’ Sepp van den Berg to a club other than Mainz during this summer’s transfer window.

Van den Berg was loaned to Mainz by Liverpool last summer and clocked regular game time in the Bundesliga.

As part of the deal, Mainz secured the right of first refusal on Van den Berg, set at under €5m.

Liverpool though now want to sell Van den Berg for a whopping €23.5m, a price the player, who would like to return to Mainz, is unhappy with.

Mainz are in talks with Liverpool over Van den Berg and, according to German magazine Kicker, it is unknown whether the Reds ‘will even be allowed to sell’ the player to another club within the approaching transfer window.

It is unclear if Mainz’s agreement with Liverpool is so solid that they are in the driving seat over Van den Berg.

The solution could come through Liverpool loaning Van den Berg back to Mainz with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2025.

Van den Berg does not want to go back to Liverpool and is keen to move away from the Anfield club on a permanent basis.