West Ham United are now ‘one step away’ from bringing Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have been working on a deal to sign the exciting winger from Palmeiras, but looked set to lose out on him.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been pushing for Luis Guilherme and looked poised to beat West Ham to his signature.

West Ham though have kept fighting and now, according to Spanish daily AS, they are ‘one step away’ from signing him.

Palmeiras are to receive around €30m for the winger.

West Ham have been working ‘against the clock’ to sign him and hope to get the deal wrapped up by the weekend.

Identified as a key target by technical director Tim Steidten, West Ham look set to now deliver Luis Guilherme to new boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Premier League side are convinced that the 18-year-old has a bright future ahead; he has been capped by Brazil up to Under-20 level.