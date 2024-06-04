Sporting Lisbon are on the brink of snapping up Celtic target Fotis Ioannidis from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Ioannidis has turned heads with his goalscoring exploits for Panathinaikos this season, with the hitman grabbing 23 goals in 44 outings across all competitions.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic, but Ioannidis is not Celtic Park bound.

Sporting Lisbon are now rapidly closing in on the Greek striker and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, there are only a few details left to resolve.

Ioannidis is set to land in Portugal in the next few days with his agents.

He will then put the finishing touches to his switch to the Portuguese giants.

How far Celtic progressed their interest in the striker is unclear, but Ioannidis is joining a club who have been shrewd judges in the transfer market in recent years.

Sporting Lisbon paid €20m to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City last summer and he has already hugely boosted his value.