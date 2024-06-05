Sevilla are pushing to sell Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri before the end of the month to balance the books.

The 27-year-old forward is expected to move on from Sevilla this summer as the club need funds from a big sale.

The striker has been identified as a player who could bring in big money and he is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

West Ham and Tottenham are interested in signing him with the striker reportedly preferring a move to north London over east London.

However, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla are looking to rush through his sale before the end of June.

The club need an injection of funds from a major sale before 30th June to balance the books and plan for next season.

Sevilla are hoping to get somewhere around €30m from En-Nesyri’s sale but his suitors are likely to take advantage of the Spanish club’s desperate need for funds.

The expectation is that the figure will come down with some suggesting that Sevilla could sell for as little as €15m as they edge closer to 30th June.