Motherwell are set to beat St. Mirren to land Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer, as the player will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of his permanent move, according to the South London Press.

Last summer, Motherwell wanted to sign Balmer on loan, but he decided to join Port Vale instead.

The 22-year-old Northern Irish defender spent the second half of the last season with AFC Wimbledon.

Balmer featured 17 times for the League Two outfit and is set to return to Crystal Palace after the expiration of his loan deal.

Motherwell have retained their interest in Balmer and want to sign him on a permanent deal.

His performances in the second half of the season have also attracted the attention of St. Mirren, who are keen on landing the Crystal Palace defender.

Now it has been claimed that Motherwell are set to beat St. Mirren in the race to land the defender by giving Balmer medical on Thursday ahead of a permanent move.

It is suggested that Crystal Palace wanted a transfer fee in the region of £100,000, which Motherwell agreed to pay.