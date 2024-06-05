Tottenham Hotspur are of the belief that one of their key midfield targets is a player that their club will need to cash in on.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants to strengthen his midfield options and the club are preparing to back him in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham are long-time admirers of one player, who is attracting attention from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Tottenham’s target is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Spurs’ belief is that the Blues will need to sell before this month’s PSR deadline, according to the Daily Mail.

Chelsea want a fee of £50m before agreeing to let him go but Spurs believe the Blues have a pressing need to sell him.

The club are in danger of breaking the Premier League PSR rules due to their heavy spending over the last few transfer windows.

Gallagher is one of the players who could be sold for pure profit due to him being from their academy.

Chelsea though do not want to let Gallagher go for less than they feel he is worth.

Tottenham are confident that Chelsea will be forced to bring down their asking price because of their need to sell him.