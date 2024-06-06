Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been ‘hugely impressing’ England coaches in Three Lions training this week, according to the Guardian.

Wharton’s rise from the Championship to the brink of making the England squad for the European Championship has been meteoric.

The midfielder joined Crystal Palace from Championship side Blackburn in January and wasted little time in becoming a starter at Selhurst Park.

His performances in the back end of last season earned him a place in the provisional England squad and he recently made his Three Lions debut.

Wharton has continued to impress in the England camp and the coaches have been left delighted by what they have seen of him.

The 20-year-old is catching the eyes of the men who matter in England training ahead of Southgate announcing his final 26-man squad.

There is now a real chance Wharton could be playing in the European Championship just six months after featuring for Blackburn in the England second tier.

He has also caught the eye of Bayern Munich and has reportedly topped their analytics chart.