West Ham United have ‘been left behind’ by Nottingham Forest in their pursuit of Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who is City Ground bound.

The Hammers and Forest have been chasing the signature of the 25-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

Both clubs met the representatives of the goalkeeper and made moves to secure a deal with Corinthians for his signature, with a release clause of €4m in play.

Nottingham Forest were the early movers in the chase, but West Ham made a strong case to land the goalkeeper as well in the upcoming transfer window.

However, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Nottingham Forest have edged ahead of West Ham in the race to land Miguel this summer.

It has been claimed that West Ham have ‘been left behind’ by Forest and the Reds are set to sign the goalkeeper from the Brazilian outfit.

Corinthians have been left unhappy with the €4m release clause, which was negotiated by their previous president.

Miguel will sign a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest once the formalities of a transfer are concluded between the two clubs.