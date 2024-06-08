Watford have now gone in with a contract offer to Valencia winger Declan Frith as they look to tempt him to Vicarage Road, according to the BBC.

The Hornets are looking to strengthen Tom Cleverley’s hand heading into next season and have been drawn to Spain for an addition.

Left-sided player Frith, on the books at Valencia but playing for the club’s B team, is someone Watford want.

They have now put a contract offer to the 22-year-old Englishman, but face competition for his signature.

Getafe are keen on keeping Frith in Spain and the player has spoken to Mason Greenwood about life at the club.

Frith spent time in the youth ranks at Chelsea and Aston Villa earlier in his career.

He headed to Spain to kickstart his career in the summer of 2023, joining Valencia and slotting into their B team.

Now Frith could be moving back to England with Watford if the Championship side are successful with their swoop.