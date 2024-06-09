Everton are not looking towards snapping up a midfielder who will be available on a free transfer and who has Premier League experience, despite claims to the contrary, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Toffees are expected to make at least one player sale before the PSR deadline at the end of the month.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United amid suggestions the Red Devils expect a deal to happen, while Amadou Onana continues to be mooted as a contender to be sold.

And Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with being a possible replacement for Onana, especially given he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The Foxes have continued to negotiate with Ndidi to keep him and they will not have to worry about Everton.

Sean Dyche’s side have no interest in signing the midfielder this summer.

Ndidi impressed in a more advanced role at Leicester this season as he helped the Foxes to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

He scored crucial goals against West Brom and Southampton in the Championship run-in and Leicester are not keen to lose him.