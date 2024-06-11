Arsenal are set to face disappointment in their pursuit of striker Benjamin Sesko, who has decided to stay at RB Leipzig, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sesko has been on the radar of several clubs this summer, but Arsenal were tipped to be leading the race to sign him.

The forward’s agents met Arsenal over a potential summer switch and the Gunners were pushing to take him to the Emirates.

A €65m release clause in his contract meant that a deal was always hinging on Sesko’s decision in the upcoming transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the striker has decided against seeking a transfer for next season.

Sesko has made the decision to continue at Leipzig over joining a club such as Arsenal this summer and will sign a new contract.

It will come as a major disappointment for the Gunners who were looking at Sesko as a top transfer target.

Arsenal are still in the market for a number 9 and will now shift their focus on other targets this summer.

Sesko’s new contract will only come with a gentleman’s agreement about a future move away from RB Leipzig.