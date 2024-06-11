Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran is giving priority to Chelsea over Italian sides when it comes to his next club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Duran could move on from Villa Park over the coming weeks as he seeks more game time on a regular basis and a fresh challenge.

The Colombian has a host of sides showing interest in him, but it has been claimed he has a priority.

With Chelsea keen on him, Duran is giving priority to the Blues over his other suitors from Italy.

He is attracted to the project at Chelsea under the club’s new boss Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have spoken with Aston Villa about Duran, with his name brought up when Villa asked about Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Blues however have an eye on making sure they comply with PSR rules by the end of the month.

Gallagher has been mooted as a player Chelsea could sell as it would hugely boost their balance sheet for PSR purposes.

Whether they need to move players on before then making a firm move for Duran remains to be seen.