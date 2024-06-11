European heavyweights Juventus have an agreement in place with one of Manchester United’s stars, but must now do a deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United are expected to witness some squad churn this summer as they bid to improve on this season’s eighth place Premier League finish.

Some players are set to depart Old Trafford when their contracts expire at the end of the month, while the club want to sell others.

Mason Greenwood, who has been out on loan at Spanish side Getafe, is a player Manchester United want to move on and Juventus are hugely keen.

The European giants have been working on a deal and, according to Sky Italia, they now have one in place with Greenwood.

While Greenwood is happy with the terms on offer in Turin, Juventus must still do a deal with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are asking for €50m for the attacker.

Juventus will need to shift out a player in order to raise the funds and try to push through an agreement to take Greenwood to Italy.