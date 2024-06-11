Everton believe that Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite should command a fee similar to that which Manchester City paid for Josko Gvardiol, according to ESPN.

The Toffees are eager to prevent Branthwaite from leaving Goodison Park this summer for a cut-price fee, despite being under PSR pressure to balance the books by the end of the month.

Manchester United have shown keen interest in signing Branthwaite, but Sean Dyche’s side want to get the best possible deal for the 21-year-old.

They value the player at £75m, and are of the view that Branthwaite deserves a similar kind of fee to that which Manchester City paid for Gvardiol.

It was only last summer that the Cityzens paid £77.6m to sign Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

It now remains to be seen whether Manchester United or any other side are ready to offer that kind of fee for Branthwaite.

The Red Devils, under their new owners INEOS, are looking to invest in multiple areas of the pitch, defence being one of them.

Cash is also tight at Manchester United though, even if it has been suggested Red Devils chiefs are optimistic they will sign Branthwaite before the end of this month.