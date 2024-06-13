Southampton are closing in on bringing back a star they had on loan in the recently concluded campaign, according to the BBC.

Saints are back in the big time after winning the Championship playoff final last month and Russell Martin is planning for the top flight.

Southampton had winger Ryan Fraser on loan for the season from Newcastle United and his experience was crucial in helping them get over the line.

Fraser is a player that Southampton would like back for their top flight adventure and they are closing in on signing him on a permanent deal.

The winger is close to getting the move over the line.

Fraser, 30, made 43 appearances for Southampton in the Championship over the course of the season and scored six goals.

He turned out in the playoff final against Leeds, playing for 70 minutes and getting booked.

Joining Southampton permanently would represent a return to the south coast for former Bournemouth man Fraser, who clocked over 200 appearances for the Cherries.