Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is now close to completing a move to Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.

Unai Emery’s side have been working on a deal to sell Luiz to Juventus, in exchange for cash and Samuel Illing Jnr and Enzo Barrenechea.

Selling Luiz will help Aston Villa to meet their obligations under the Premier League’s PSR financial rules by the end of the month.

Luiz is happy to make the move to Juventus and the deal is now almost done.

The Brazilian will be heading for the Serie A giants to continue his career, joining a Juventus side that finished third this season.

He could come up against Aston Villa in next season’s Champions League, with Villa having qualified.

Aston Villa signed the 26-year-old in the summer of 2019 and he has also attracted interest from Arsenal this summer.

Luiz though is set to sample the football on offer in the Italian top flight rather than moving to the Emirates.