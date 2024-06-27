Rangers have successfully finished putting goalkeeper Liam Kelly through his medical checks, according to the Rangers Review.

The Gers want to bring in another goalkeeper this summer, with Robby McCrorie keen to move on in search of game time, and have settled on Kelly.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper came through the youth set-up at Rangers and is out of contract at Motherwell this summer.

Rangers have been putting a deal in place and now Kelly has successfully come through a medical with the Gers.

The Ibrox club will now proceed to wrap up the arrival of the goalkeeper and put him at the disposal of boss Philippe Clement.

Kelly made 43 appearances across all competitions for Motherwell over the course of last season.

The shot-stopper will provide cover for Jack Butland at Ibrox as Clement looks to dethrone rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Kelly did not make a senior appearance during his stint at Rangers.