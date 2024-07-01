Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell will not be joining French side Toulouse after the deal collapsed.

Cresswell has been deemed surplus to requirement at Elland Road and the Whites are looking to ship him out to make space in the squad for new signings.

French club Toulouse have been attempting to take the player off Leeds United’s books and agreed a fee of around £3.8m.

Cresswell headed to France on Monday to undergo a medical, sign his contract and visit the facilities.

The deal though has collapsed, according to French outlet LesViolets, and Cresswell has returned to England.

It remains to be seen what the issue may have been that led to Cresswell’s move breaking down.

Things, as they stand, means that the player will return to his parent club and wait for his future to be sorted.

He still has a contract with the Whites that runs until the summer of 2027, but is largely expected to still leave at some point.