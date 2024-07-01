League One outfit Wrexham are showing interest in signing Millwall star and Cardiff City target Tom Bradshaw in the summer, according to the South London Press.

The 31-year-old centre forward joined Millwall in 2018 and has netted 44 goals in 198 appearances for the Lions.

Now Bradshaw has entered the final year of his contract with Millwall and is attracting interest from several clubs.

Cardiff, who are looking to add firepower to their forward department in the summer, have Bradshaw on their list.

Isaak Davies has returned from his loan spell at KV Kortrijk, but Erol Bulut still wants to add some experience.

Now it has been claimed that newly promoted Wrexham are also admirers of Bradshaw’s talents and want to take him to Wales.

Wrexham managed to earn back-to-back promotions and they are rejigging their squad for life in League One.

Joining an ambitious Wrexham outfit under celebrity owners could be something which would appeal to Bradshaw, even though it would mean dropping down into League One.