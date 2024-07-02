Southampton have submitted a bid in the region of £6m to Bournemouth for Max Aarons, but are unlikely to succeed with their offer, according to the BBC.

Last summer, Bournemouth secured the signature of Aarons from Norwich City after fending off interest from Leeds United and Southampton.

The 24-year-old right-back missed a chunk of last season due to a hamstring injury and featured only 20 times in the league for Bournemouth.

After securing promotion through the playoffs last season, Russell Martin wants to strengthen his right-back options and Saints are back in for Aarons.

The Southampton boss has retained his interest in Aarons and wants to bring him to St. Mary’s this summer.

Southampton have now submitted a bid for Aarons which is suggested to be in the region of £6m.

However, Martin’s side are unlikely to convince Bournemouth with their bid for Aarons, it has been suggested.

If Bournemouth do knock back the proposal from Southampton then Saints will have to decide whether to increase it.