Swansea City are pressing forward with a bid to sign St. Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish Premiership outfit signed the forward in the winter transfer window and he played a key role in keeping them in the top tier of English football with three goals in his last five games.

However, the Saints could soon see him leave this summer despite having a contract until 2026 with the club.

Sidibeh has a £500,000 release clause in his contract and Swansea are pushing to take the forward to Wales this summer.

It has been claimed that Swansea have put in a bid to snare him away from the Scottish side in the ongoing transfer window.

St. Johnstone wants the cash in full or close to the full fee but are likely to be forced to negotiate with Sidibeh likely keen to move.

Swansea are pushing to get a deal over the line and sign Sidibeh for the new season of the Championship.

He played a pivotal role in maintaining St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership but is now expected to move on this summer.