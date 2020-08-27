France coach Didier Deschamps has revealed that Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been close to returning to the national team squad over the last two years.

Martial is back in the France squad for the first time since March 2018, following a season at Manchester United where he scored 23 goals in all competitions.

The French hitman was not part of the squad that won the World Cup two years ago in Russia as he struggled for relevance at Manchester United under the tutelage Jose Mourinho.

He has rekindled his form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has been rewarded by Deschamps with a place in the France squad.

The France coach insisted that over the last two years there were many times when the striker was close to returning to the national team picture.

He feels that after the season he had at Manchester United, it was natural that he should be back in the national team squad.

“Since the World Cup, three or four times he was due to be part of our squad”, the France coach said in a press conference.

“For various different reasons, it didn’t happen.

“With what he has been doing since last season, now he is back in the squad.”

Martial has 18 international caps to his name for France but is yet to replicate his club form on the international stage, with only one goal to his name.