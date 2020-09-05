Former Bundesliga striker Jan Age Fjortoft does not think RB Leipzig will sell Dayot Upamecano in the ongoing transfer window, despite Manchester United having their eyes on the defender.

The Red Devils are claimed to be in the market for a new centre-back as they bid to strengthen their squad and have been credited with an interest in Upamecano.

Fjortoft believes that Manchester United do have an eye on the French defender.

The former Bundesliga hitman though thinks that Premier League sides who feel they can do deals with German sides at the last minute are mistaken.

And he does not expect to see Upamecano sold by RB Leipzig.

“[Manchester United have] two eyes on him“, Fjortoft told German outlet Sportsbuzzer.

“Upamecano is a gem, he sometimes does too much for a defender.

“English clubs have a different approach compared to German clubs.

“The English think that something is going on until the last day of the transfer window and that it’s all one big game of poker while deadlines are set and adhered to in Germany.

“RB Leipzig won’t let Upamecano leave, at least not in this transfer window.“

Upamecano signed a new contract with RB Leipzig in July, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2023, though he has a release clause valid for next summer.