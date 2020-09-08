Fulham have initiated contact with super agent Mino Raiola to probe the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer.

Areola spent last season on a loan at Real Madrid and has dropped down the pecking order at PSG ahead of the start of the new campaign.

PSG are prepared to sell and the player is aware that he needs to move on to play regular first-team football in the 2020/21 season.

Rennes are interested in signing him as the replacement for Edouard Mendy, who is expected to join Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

But the French club are set to face competition from England for his services as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Fulham are interested in taking Areola to the Premier League.

The Cottagers have touched base with Raiola to register their interest in the goalkeeper and are serious about signing him.

They are prepared to offer a fee in the region of around €8m to €10m to take the Frenchman to Craven Cottage in the ongoing window.

Rennes have the advantage of being in the Champions League next season, but it has been claimed that Areola and his family are tempted by the opportunity of life in London if they join Fulham.

Fulham are also in a position to offer better wages to Areola compared to the amount he would earn at Rennes.