Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes that his side were guilty of over-using centre-back Connor Goldson at points last season.

The Gers have made a strong start to their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign, winning five and drawing just one of their six games so far.

One of their strong points so far has been solidity in defence, which has seen the club keep clean sheets in each of their six matches so far.

While Gerrard is happy with the performances at the back, the Gers manager has emphasised the need for the team to avoid some of last term’s mistakes, like putting a heavy workload on Goldson.

The 40-year-old is keen to learn the lessons of last season by having four centre-backs fit and available.

Gerrard, who is unsure if summer signing Leon Balogun can clock up as much game time as Goldson, has revealed that he will make constant changes in defence regardless of the result.

“I think what we found last year is we over-used Connor Goldson“, Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

“We obviously got an injury to Filip [Helander last term], and then obviously the huge setback with [Nikola] Katic early in pre-season.

“We need four centre-backs, all fit and available.

“Leon is one that we are not sure whether he can churn out the games like Goldson.

“So, you will see in my selections from time to time, even on the back of a clean sheet or a good performance that we make a change in that area because we have to manage them from an individual point of view as well.“

Rangers currently have four fit centre-backs available in Goldson, Helander, Balogun and George Edmundson, while Katic is sidelined until January.