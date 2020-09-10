Leeds United have joined the race to sign Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, who has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old has been tipped to leave Werder Bremen in the ongoing transfer window and RB Leipzig are interested in snapping him up.

But RB Leipzig have refused to meet Rashica’s €25m asking price and they do not want to offer more than €15m at the moment for the winger.

Rashica also has offers from the Premier League, with Aston Villa are claimed to be ready to meet Werder Bremen’s financial demands in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to German outlet DeichStube, Leeds have thrown their hat into the ring for Rashica as well and are interested in taking him to Elland Road.

Leeds have already spent considerable money after winning promotion to the Premier League and are planning to further invest in their squad.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of having a host of wing options, and Rashica has emerged as a target for the Yorkshire giants.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds formalise their interest with a bid for the star in the coming days.

Serie A’s Napoli are also interested in the winger, but could have to wait to sell Kalidou Koulibaly to have the funds to make a move.