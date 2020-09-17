Celtic new boy Shane Duffy has expressed his strong belief that he can continue his goalscoring run for the Hoops if provided with quality crosses.

Since making the move north of the border from Premier League outfit Brighton, Duffy has displayed his qualities at both ends of the pitch for Neil Lennon’s side.

The centre-back’s debut for Celtic saw him score a towering header and help the Hoops keep a clean sheet in a 5-0 thumping of Ross County last weekend in the Scottish Premiership, while he managed to again find the back of the net in the same manner in his team’s 2-1 win over St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Duffy is exuding confidence at the moment and believes he can score in every match for Celtic from quality deliveries into the box that Lennon’s side continue to produce.

“I’ve said it before I can score in every game if the deliveries are right”, Duffy told a press conference.

“There’s no target just game by game to see how many I can get.

“Hopefully it helps the team that’s the most important thing.”

The Celtic new boy is delighted that his spell in Glasgow has started on a positive note and is aiming to take his game up another notch as he continues to slot in to his role at Celtic Park.

“I’m still early in my career here.

“I’m looking forward to playing as many games as I can.

“Hopefully more games will make me feel sharper and bond with the team more.

“It’s been a good start and the lads have been brilliant with me.”

After back-to-back away games, the Bhoys will conclude their busy week at Celtic Park in another league clash as they play host to Livingston.