Super agent Mino Raiola is working overtime to move his client Moise Kean from Everton and back to Serie A.

The 20-year-old signed for the Toffees last summer from Serie A champions Juventus, but has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

It had been thought with an Italian at the helm in the shape of Carlo Ancelotti that Kean’s fortunes could improve, however the striker is still struggling for consistent game time.

Juventus have been linked with wanting to take Kean back to Italy and, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the player is pushing to go home.

Super agent Raiola, who does not want to disappoint Kean, is working to convince Everton to let the striker go.

Raiola is claimed to be trying everything to work out a compromise with Everton which would allow Kean to move back to Italy.

It is claimed that Everton have been opposed to letting Kean leave, but may be softening and there is an air of optimism about an exit from Goodison Park.

The Italian has a further four years to run on his contract at Goodison Park and whether he leaves Merseyside before the transfer window closes remains to be seen.