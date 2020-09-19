Dominic Matteo has told Leeds United they need to attack Fulham this afternoon as the clash against the Cottagers is the perfect chance for them to pick up three points.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side marked their 16-year exile from the top table of English football with a superb showing at champions Liverpool last weekend and despite being on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller, the Argentine will have been encouraged as he saw his men put three past Reds shot-stopper Alisson at Anfield.

The Whites went into the game with a Premier League inexperienced centre-back pairing in club new boy Robin Koch and 21-year-old Pascal Struijk, as skipper Liam Copper was ruled out due to injury.

However, Leeds are set to square off against familiar foes in their next top flight outing as they welcome fellow Premier League new boys Fulham to Elland Road on Saturday, and Matteo is of the view that the home fixture is perfect for Leeds to put up their first three points on the league table.

Matteo is keen to see Leeds get at Fulham as they chase victory.

“Fulham will set out to be a lot more defensively sound against Leeds and Scott Parker is a good young coach, he’s been up against Bielsa a few times and will know United’s main strengths”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“What we’ve seen is that people can work other teams out very quickly.

“But this is an opportunity for Leeds’ first three points of the season.

“They need to attack games like this and go for it, without being silly defensively.

“If I was a player I would be marking this game in my head as a game we could win.

“There are games you look at and think a point would be a good result but this is definitely one they could win.”

Leeds will start as favourites to see off Fulham, but the Cottagers are also still looking for their first points of the season.